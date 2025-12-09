Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux Expecting Their First Child

In a delightful turn of events, Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, are expecting their first child. The news has captured attention as the couple embarks on this exciting new chapter in their lives. Highlighting their growing family, the announcement arrives just months after their romantic wedding in Tulum, Mexico. Fans and followers are eager to learn more about this new phase for the popular duo.

A New Chapter Begins

Justin Theroux’s wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, is pregnant with their first child, as confirmed by People. This exciting development brings a fresh dynamic to their home. The couple’s representatives have yet to provide further comments, but enthusiasm is palpable among their fans.

The Wedding in Mexico

The announcement of Nicole Brydon Bloom’s pregnancy follows nine months after their picturesque beach ceremony. Married in March in Tulum, Mexico, Nicole wore a stunning sleeveless white gown with a dramatic train, while Theroux complemented her elegance in a white-jacket tuxedo. Their wedding was a memorable start to their shared journey.

Adjusting to Married Life

In April, just a month after their nuptials, Justin Theroux expressed his joy with E! News about their life together. “We’re just enjoying it,” he remarked, capturing the essence of their newlywed bliss. As they now prepare for parenthood, the couple is undoubtedly thrilled about the changes on the horizon.

Navigating Careers and Family

Both Theroux and Bloom successfully manage demanding careers alongside their personal lives. Nicole Brydon Bloom, known for her roles in “Paradise” and “The Gilded Age,” along with Theroux, have adeptly shielded each other from spoilers in their respective projects. This collaboration demonstrates their mutual respect and understanding as they venture into parenthood together.

The announcement of Nicole Brydon Bloom’s pregnancy marks an exciting milestone for her and Justin Theroux. As they anticipate the arrival of their first child, their fans await more joyful updates from the couple, ready to support them in this beautiful journey.