Nicolas Cage's Malibu Mansion Driveway Crumbles into Sinkhole

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A stunning mansion in Malibu, owned by actor Nicolas Cage, experienced a dramatic incident early Tuesday morning when its driveway collapsed, resulting in a sizable sinkhole appearing directly in front of the property. The incident triggered a gas leak just before 6 a.m., prompting officials and utility crews to respond swiftly to the scene.

Gas Leak and Safety Measures

Utility company SoCalGas reported that the gas leak was brought under control several hours after the collapse. As a precautionary measure against potential coastal erosion, the utility service decided to temporarily shut off natural gas services for an 85-foot (26-meter) stretch of the street.

Recent Weather Effects on Coastal Areas

The mansion sustained damage amid a coastal flooding advisory in the Greater Los Angeles area, stemming from the lingering effects of Tropical Storm Marie, which had previously been categorized as a hurricane. Although Marie did not make landfall, it unleashed rain and generated hazardous waves along Southern California’s coastline over the holiday weekend.

City Response and Community Impact

In light of the situation, the city of Malibu took proactive steps by restricting access to five homes on the affected street, protecting residents and ensuring safety as cleanup and investigation efforts began. This private neighborhood is situated between the iconic Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean.

Nicolas Cage’s Recent Projects

Cage, 62, is known for his extensive film career, having appeared in over a hundred movies and won an Academy Award for his role in “Leaving Las Vegas.” Recently, he starred in the Amazon series “Spider-Noir” and is set to portray NFL coach John Madden in an upcoming biographical film due out later this year.