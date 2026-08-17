Nick Reiner's $1.5 Million Trust Struggles Amid Lawyer Inaction

In a high-profile legal saga, Nick Reiner is grappling with significant obstacles in accessing his $1.5 million trust amid his ongoing murder trial. The 32-year-old is currently accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, at their Brentwood home in December 2025. On Monday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge postponed a decision regarding his trust funds until October, leaving Reiner without financial resources for his defense as his legal team seeks to pay for a star attorney.

Legal Fees Deplete Trust

On Monday, Reiner’s counsel, Anita Wu, voiced frustration over the depletion of the trust, noting that approximately $200,000 has already been expended. This considerable sum was utilized by a trustee to hire counsel aimed at preventing Reiner from accessing his funds, contributing to the ongoing legal conflict. “The trust is being consumed and depleted by attorneys’ fees,” Wu explained to Judge Ruben Garcia.

Trust Provisions and Slayer Statute

Reiner contends that his trust, established by his parents shortly after his birth, mandates “unambiguous” distributions—half the value at age 30 and the remainder by 35. Despite these stipulations, he has only received minimal funds for prison commissary purchases. In response, a lawyer representing the fiduciary responsible for the trust cited California‘s “slayer statute,” which disallows individuals convicted of murder from inheriting from their victims. Reiner’s defense maintains that he has yet to be proven guilty, and thus should have access to the funds.

Hope for a High-Profile Defense

Reiner wishes to rehire acclaimed criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson, known for representing high-profile clients such as Harvey Weinstein and Karen Read. Jackson originally represented Reiner but withdrew from the case, with speculation suggesting that payment issues could have influenced his departure. During Monday’s hearing, while standing in support of Wu, Jackson emphasized the importance of the case: “The main thing to take away from today’s hearing is that Nick Reiner is very much entitled to his own money, his own funds, and that’s what this process is about.”

Expert Opinions on the Trust Dispute

Legal experts have been closely monitoring the unfolding dispute over the Reiner trust, likening it to the infamous Menendez brothers’ case of the 1990s. Reid Kress Weisbord, a law professor at Rutgers, remarked, “It’s a very odd, unfortunate set of facts. It’s not even a killing necessarily motivated by economics.” He noted that it might have been simpler for the trustee to comply with the trust’s mandatory distributions. Conversely, seasoned attorney Robert N. Sacks clarified that the trustee’s decision to withhold distributions is a protective measure: “This is a no-win situation for a trustee… For them to just go ahead and pay for his defense if he did, in fact, kill his parents — they could be sued for fiduciary duty.”

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