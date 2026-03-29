Nick Cannon Labels Democrats With Controversial KKK Comparison

Nick Cannon recently stirred controversy by describing the Democratic Party as “the party of the KKK” during a candid discussion on his show, Big Drive. This statement has reignited debates about the historical roles of the Democratic and Republican parties in America, particularly regarding issues of race and equality.

Nick Cannon’s Bold Claims

During his conversation with model Amber Rose, Cannon expressed strong opinions on the political landscape. When Rose suggested that Democrats are indifferent to people of color, adding, “the Republicans do care,” Cannon concurred, “I agree with you 100 percent.” This exchange underscored their shared belief in a complex political reality that doesn’t align neatly with contemporary party identities.

Cannon elaborated, “People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.” He acknowledged sharing some conservative views with Rose, while maintaining a critical stance on both parties, echoing W. E. B. Du Bois’s sentiments: “It’s just one evil party with two different names.”

Amber Rose’s Perspective

Rose, asserting her independence from any political party, revealed her vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Her reasoning was stark: “we had two options and he was definitely by far the better option for us.” Rose’s pragmatic approach reflects a broader disillusionment with traditional party lines.

When discussing Trump’s current term, Rose’s approval was evident, spurring Cannon to add enthusiastically, “motherfucker’s cleaning house. He’s doing what he said he was gonna do.” Cannon’s colorful analogy likened Trump’s actions to exclusive club entry rules, further highlighting his approval: “I fuck with Trump.”

Historical Context and Misinterpretations

Cannon’s historical references are partially accurate yet somewhat misleading. While the Ku Klux Klan was historically associated with individuals who were Democrats during the post-Civil War era, it wasn’t officially founded by the Democratic Party as a whole. This distinction is crucial for understanding the nuanced evolution of American political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 by anti-slavery activists. Under President Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against slavery. The eventual passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 cemented the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Nick Cannon’s comments have sparked discussions that highlight the complexities and historical transformations within America’s political parties. As conversations continue, dissecting these narratives remains essential for understanding today’s political dynamics.