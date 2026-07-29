Nicholas Alexander Chavez Teams Up with Margaret Qualley in 'Possession' Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of Paramount‘s much-anticipated remake of the supernatural thriller Possession continues to grow, with Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez officially joining Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner. Additionally, Paul Dano and Diego Calva are set to take part in this revisiting of a horror classic.

Creative Team Behind the Project

Helmed by director Parker Finn, who also penned the screenplay, the project is in the hands of a talented production team. Finn is teaming up with Jonathan Fass to produce under their Bad Feeling banner, while Roy Lee and Andrew Childs will contribute through Vertigo. Notably, Robert Pattinson will also take on a producing role, with Marc Bienstock serving as the executive producer.

A Glimpse into the Storyline

The original 1981 film centers around a woman whose increasingly disturbing behavior emerges after she asks her husband for a divorce, leading to suspicions of infidelity that spiral into something far more sinister.

Cast Highlights

Madeline Brewer is widely recognized for her compelling performance in The Handmaid’s Tale. She was recently seen in Lionsgate’s Anniversary, which featured a star-studded cast including Kyle Chandler and Phoebe Dynevor. Brewer also appeared alongside Penn Badgley in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s You.

Emory Cohen gained attention for his role in the A24 film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet. Meanwhile, Nicholas Alexander Chavez garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and has continued his collaboration with Murphy in the upcoming series Grotesquerie, which features talents like Niecy Nash-Betts and Travis Kelce.

Representation Details