Paramount’s Struggle Against State AGs: A Looming Crisis

In a significant development, Paramount Pictures has agreed to pause its $111 million merger with Warner Bros. following an antitrust challenge from a coalition of 12 states. Initially viewed as a minor hurdle, the legal battle has now escalated into a prolonged confrontation, compelling Paramount’s legal team to reconsider their strategy for moving forward.

Shifting Legal Strategies

Paramount’s decision to delay the merger stems from a realization that their chances of winning a preliminary injunction were slim. California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated, “They saw the writing on the wall… the die was cast. They were going to lose.” Paramount had previously aimed to secure a ruling to move forward before mid-September but found its options limited.

Judicial Decisions and Implications

In a ruling last Thursday, Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin denied Paramount’s request for expedited proceedings, indicating she was not inclined to accommodate a lengthy evidentiary hearing. The judge had previously issued a 28-day restraining order, suggesting a strong likelihood that the merger could harm competition. Paramount had the option to appeal to the 9th Circuit but faced potential delays similar to those experienced by Nexstar after its merger was enjoined, which could have dragged on well into 2027.

Looking Ahead: A Trial and Potential Delays

The legal fight will now lead to a trial, where Paramount remains optimistic about its position against what it describes as “one of the weakest merger challenges in modern antitrust history.” However, the upcoming trial may not mitigate Paramount’s financial risks, particularly the looming $7 million daily cost to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders starting on September 30. The states, meanwhile, are preparing for a trial date that could extend into 2027, as they argue for additional time to gather extensive evidence.

Bonta remarked, “We do think 2027 is appropriate,” emphasizing the need for thorough preparation. Paramount has conceded to not finalizing the merger until five days after the trial ruling or June 1, 2027, whichever comes first. Bonta criticized Paramount’s push for a faster resolution, asserting that their urgency stems from “business factors” rather than due process.

Discovery Delays and Trial Logistics

The states’ legal team seeks additional time for extensive discovery, having encountered roadblocks in the pre-litigation phase. Bonta stated, “Paramount and Warner Bros. were dragging their feet. They didn’t give us everything we wanted.” The trial, set to take place in Martinez-Olguin’s courtroom in Oakland, California, could span two to three weeks or more.

A Possible Reopening of Settlement Talks

While the trial approaches, Paramount may consider rekindling settlement discussions with the states, though Bonta has indicated that no satisfactory structural remedies have yet been offered. He is not interested in “behavioral” remedies which he deems ineffective, saying, “We’ve never gotten anything that would come close to addressing the concerns we’ve raised.”

Paramount maintains that this strategic pause is the quickest way to validate the merger’s positive implications for competition and consumers. “This is the fastest and clearest way to prove that this transaction is good for competition, good for consumers, and good for creators,” the company stated.

Conclusion: The Stakes Ahead

As the legal tussle unfolds, Bonta warns that if the merger proceeds, it will adversely affect consumers, driving up prices. “It shouldn’t break the bank to enjoy your favorite show on the couch,” he concluded, underlining the broader implications that this merger could have on the entertainment landscape.