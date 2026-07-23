Nate Berkus’s 5 Home Decor Tips to Transform Your Space

Nate Berkus’s decorating philosophy for 2026 centers on restraint: fewer fleeting trends, more considered choices. Rather than constantly adding new items, he focuses on editing what you already own and investing in a handful of pieces built to last. Below are five practical ways to apply his approach and refresh your home with intention.

Nate Berkus is firmly anti-trend, and instead of piling on new decor, he’s focused on editing, refining, and investing in pieces that actually last. The interior design icon has clued us in to the home pieces you’ll use for the rest of your life, including a quality sofa, candlestick holders, a gilded mirror, and the best wine glasses. Refresh your home with new investment pieces inspired by Nate’s advice. From vintage finds to one tabletop essential he swears instantly elevates any gathering, the interior designer is sharing exactly what’s worth buying now—and what to skip. “My whole thing around spring is not bringing anything new in,” he told E! “It’s getting everything out. I cannot believe that our little family of four can gather and keep and hang on to so much over one season. So for me, it’s all about refining, editing, donating, cleaning, and organizing.”

Edit First: Make Space by Letting Go

Berkus’s starting point is editing, not acquiring. Clear out items that no longer serve you—donate, clean, and organize—so the pieces you keep can breathe and make an impact. This seasonal refresh creates a calmer, more intentional environment without buying a thing.

Invest in a Quality Sofa

A well-made sofa is one of the core pieces Berkus highlights as worth owning for the long term. Prioritize comfort, construction, and timeless lines over trendy upholstery so your couch remains the room’s anchor for years.

Collect Candlestick Holders for Layered Ambiance

Candlestick holders are a small investment that add warmth and texture. Grouped in odd numbers or scattered across surfaces, they bring a lived-in softness and momentary drama that complements both everyday life and entertaining.

Add a Gilded Mirror for Lasting Elegance

A gilded mirror is one of the statement items Berkus recommends as enduring decor. Its reflective quality opens rooms while the classic finish provides an element of handcrafted, timeless luxury that works with many styles.

Choose Great Wine Glasses and a Tabletop Essential

Berkus singles out excellent wine glasses as part of the small collection of items you’ll use for the rest of your life. Alongside vintage finds and other curated pieces, he notes there’s one tabletop essential he swears instantly elevates any gathering—proof that thoughtful utensils and display can transform ordinary moments.