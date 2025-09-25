Nate Bargatze’s Emmys Surprise: Unplanned Donation Drama

Comedian Nate Bargatze recently clarified his intentions regarding a controversial bit from the 2025 Emmys, where he was the host. The segment involved the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and sparked discussions when it was suggested that he might personally donate $250,000 to the organization. During a candid episode of his Nateland podcast, Bargatze addressed the misunderstanding and explained the true purpose behind the bit. The main keyword, “Nate Bargatze Says He Didn’t Plan on Donating His Own Money for Failed Emmys Bit,” captures the essence of Bargatze’s unplanned personal stake in the event’s philanthropic narrative.

The Unplanned Philanthropic Twist

Nate Bargatze says he didn’t intend to donate $250,000 of his own money following the 2025 Emmys. Speaking on his Nateland podcast, he confirmed that the idea behind the bit was meant to be positive.

“It came from a real place of heart,” he noted. “I wasn’t trying to put anyone on the spot. I wasn’t trying to make someone donate money. But in my head, I thought, ‘Make it fun.’”

Bargatze explained that CBS had requested a concept to keep acceptance speeches brief. While CBS and viewers at home enjoyed the idea, critics were not as receptive. He didn’t initially foresee that he might end up financially responsible for the donation.

Misunderstandings and Intentions

Bargatze highlighted that his concept was not meant to overshadow the speeches. “I wasn’t trying to overshadow any of their speeches,” he shared. “I thought it was gonna be, I don’t know, Netflix donating, or Apple. The shows that won! In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long, but then be a hero. So it was a win-win.”

However, as the event unfolded, Bargatze realized the expectations shifted, leading him to cover for a young attendee named Owen Cooper. “I had it in my head one way. It kind of came out another way, but the reasoning was there,” he explained. “I wasn’t gonna give that money at the end. The Boys & Girls Club were awesome. They got it… I was trying to have a very giving night.”

Reflections on the Emmys Experience

Beyond the bit, Bargatze reflected on his experience at the Emmys alongside numerous celebrities, admitting he felt somewhat detached. “It was crazy, I just wasn’t a part of it,” he remarked. “Even though I was hosting it. I just wasn’t mixed in.”

Reception and Reviews

The segment, intended to keep speeches under 45 seconds by deducting donations, was criticized for distracting from winners’ moments. Rolling Stone commented on the confusion it caused, writing that Bargatze seemed uncertain of the audience’s interest and suggested the bit cast a negative shadow on the show. “Bargatze, and the show, were actively rooting against people expressing joy at having won these awards,” the review stated.

Nate Bargatze’s initial idea to incorporate a charitable element into the Emmys may not have gone as planned, but his genuine intention to inspire giving remains clear.