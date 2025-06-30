Mundey Young Joins Star-Studded Cast of ‘As Night Falls’

The horror genre is set to welcome a thrilling addition with the announcement that U.S. actor Mundey Young has joined the cast of the British film “As Night Falls.” This highly anticipated movie also stars Jack Parr and Sophia Eleni, renowned for their compelling performances in “Take Cover” and “Call the Midwife,” respectively. Fans can catch a glimpse of the chilling atmosphere with the release of the first on-set image.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Mundey Young, the ensemble features an impressive supporting cast, including Aaron-Jon North from “The Nun II” and “The Burning Girls,” and actors Fran McAteer, Dale Hayes, David Sayers, Oliver Smiles, and Millie-Sue Hayward. This talented group promises to deliver a captivating performance, enhancing the film’s thrilling narrative.

Visionary Direction

“As Night Falls” is the brainchild of Leroy Kincaide, who both wrote and directed the film. Kincaide, known for his work on the exorcist horror “The Last Rite,” brings a seasoned approach to this project. His previous film was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films and is currently available on Hulu. Kincaide’s unique vision aims to create an immersive experience that combines atmosphere and suspense, capturing the attention of horror enthusiasts.

Production Journey

The movie was produced by Kincaide and Chloe Chudasama under the banner of Nocturnal Pictures, a company Kincaide founded in 2014. The film wrapped up principal photography after a 27-day shoot in December, now transitioning into post-production. Most scenes were filmed in Medway, Kent, U.K., utilizing the historic backdrop of the Chatham Dockyards, a location previously used for productions like “Call the Midwife,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “Les Miserables.”

A Glimpse into the Plot

“As Night Falls” transports viewers into a dystopian setting where, five months after a global silence, characters Jane and Aidan strive to survive in a dilapidated transit van. They face a looming threat from shadow entities drawn to sound, creating a harrowing battle between silence and survival. This gripping premise promises to captivate audiences with its blend of tension and supernatural elements.

Excitement continues to build as “As Night Falls” gears up for its debut in the fall of 2025, promising a fresh take on atmospheric horror.