MPA Champions Lumiere Summit Declarations with Macron and Lee

In a significant move for the global film industry, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) participated in the Lumière Summit on Monday, signing two pivotal declarations aimed at shaping the future of cinema and enhancing international cooperation against piracy.

Lumière Summit Highlights

Co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, the summit served as a platform for dialogue on the creative industries’ future. MPA Chair and CEO Charles Rivkin played an active role, engaging in roundtables with both leaders. His discussions with President Lee centered on fostering the film industry’s relationship with Korea’s creative sector, while his session with President Macron focused on strengthening ties with France’s artistic landscape, which included key studio CEOs from the MPA.

Commitment to Creativity and Opportunities

Rivkin emphasized the importance of storytelling in his address, stating, “Our industry is fueled by a simple proposition: audiences love great stories, well told. … From the U.S. to France to Korea and beyond, we each have a stake in ensuring that our industry remains a force for openness, a source of investment, and a driver of jobs, growth, and opportunity.” He described the summit as a crucial venue for fostering cooperation among industry stakeholders.

Focus on Piracy and Intellectual Property

Emilie Anthonis, MPA’s president and managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, also contributed to the discussions, particularly highlighting Korea’s expanding influence in the global film and television industries. During her session titled “The Race Against Piracy: A Global Challenge,” she outlined the MPA’s efforts, alongside the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), to address the pressing issue of content piracy , underscoring the essential nature of intellectual property protection for the sustainability of the creative economy.

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