Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar Lead Midyear Music Sales Charts

The 2025 music landscape is being defined by powerhouse artists like Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar, who have risen to the top of midyear album and song sales. According to Luminate’s latest midyear report, Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” and Lamar’s collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” are dominating the charts, showcasing an engaging mix of genres and musical artistry that’s capturing listeners worldwide. As these artists lead the way, the music industry is experiencing notable trends and shifts that hint at the future of music consumption.

Top Albums of 2025: Morgan Wallen Leads the Charge

Morgan Wallen’s album, I’m The Problem, has emerged as the year’s biggest album in the United States, with 2.562 million equivalent units sold. This success is fueled by an impressive 2.9 billion streams, alongside notable album and song sales figures. Meanwhile, SZA’s SOS has climbed to the second spot with 1.711 million units, gaining traction after the release of her deluxe reissue. Other top albums include Kendrick Lamar’s GNX at third, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos at fourth, and Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Short n’ Sweet rounding out the top five.

Dominating Songs: Kendrick Lamar’s Reign

On the singles front, Kendrick Lamar claims three spots in the top five. His collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” leads the chart with 3.9 million units and over 530 million streams. This is followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” in second place, while Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and “TV Off” occupy third and fourth. Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” closes the top five with 2.5 million units sold.

Global Streaming and Genre Growth

Globally, “Die With a Smile” dominated with 1.9 billion streams, while Rosé and Mars’ “APT” followed closely. Interestingly, Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Lamar’s “Luther” are also making significant impacts. The midyear data reveals a 10 percent rise in global streams compared to the previous year, reaching about 2.5 trillion streams. Although physical album sales dipped slightly by 3 percent in the U.S., there was a 5.5 percent growth excluding exceptional sales from previous years.

Industry Insights: Trends and Shifts

R&B/Hip-Hop continues to lead U.S. genres, followed by rock, pop, and country. The Christian/Gospel genre is experiencing a revival, fueled by digital platforms and modern worship movements. Rock and Blues also see growth, evidenced by the success of groups like Sleep Token and Ghost. Interestingly, Led Zeppelin’s music documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, contributed to a resurgence in streaming numbers for the iconic band.

“This report highlights the dynamic interplay of genres and generations,” said Luminate CEO Rob Jonas. “It’s an exciting time for the industry, with possibilities for continued evolution and diversity in musical offerings.”