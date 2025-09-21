Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Mark One-Year Milestone

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi recently marked a significant milestone in their relationship: their first wedding anniversary. The young couple continues to capture hearts with their journey, having shared their love story and personal moments with fans. As they embark on the next chapter of their lives together, their anniversary celebration highlights their enduring bond and newfound role as parents.

Celebrating a Year of Marriage

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in “Stranger Things,” celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi by posting a touching black-and-white photo from their wedding day on social media. In her heartfelt Instagram post on September 21, she wrote, “1 year married. I love being your wife.” This milestone captures not only their shared past but also their dedication to a future together.

Expanding Their Family

The couple recently embraced parenthood, announcing they had adopted a baby girl. In an Instagram post dated August 21, Millie and Jake shared their excitement: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” With the announcement concluded, they sweetly added, “And then there were 3.”

Glimpses of Parenthood

Since the announcement, Millie and Jake have shared select glimpses of their life as new parents. In a touching image posted on Millie’s Instagram on September 1, Jake is seen carrying their daughter’s carrier toward a plane. While their baby’s face remains unseen, the tender moment captures the essence of their new family life.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s growing family and strong partnership continue to captivate their fans, who eagerly follow their journey. Their first anniversary is a reminder of the love and commitment that underpin their relationship, promising many more cherished moments ahead.