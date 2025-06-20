Miley Cyrus Embraces “Cougar” Role in Maxx Morando Romance

In a candid reflection on her relationship dynamics, Miley Cyrus embraces the term “cougar” in her romance with Maxx Morando. The age difference with her younger boyfriend seems to be a source of pride and joy for the pop sensation, offering a fresh perspective on love and maturity. The “Flowers” singer delves into how this aspect of her relationship brings a unique beauty, creating a distinctive bond between the couple.

### Embracing the “Cougar” Label

Miley Cyrus, known for her fearless authenticity, finds charm in the age difference with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. “He will be 27 when I turn 33,” she shared on the “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast with her sister Brandi, who also humorously labeled herself as a “cougar” due to her younger partner, Matt Southcombe. For Miley, this age gap adds a fascinating dynamic to her romance.

### Reflecting on Past Experiences

The pop star fondly reminisces about her own age of 27, viewing it as a transformative period in her life. She jokes about guiding Maxx through this pivotal time, stating, “I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going to be great.” This sentiment sheds light on Miley’s growth and her desire to share that wisdom with Maxx as he approaches similar milestones.

### A Fresh Perspective on Love

Miley’s openness about her relationship serves as a reminder that love transcends age. Her vibrant personality and reflections on her experiences create a narrative that challenges societal norms and embraces individuality. By confidently owning the “cougar” label, Miley Cyrus champions a narrative of empowerment, highlighting the beauty in diverse relationships.

The dynamic between Miley and Maxx exemplifies how age differences can enrich partnerships, fostering a unique exchange of perspectives and experiences. Their relationship is a testament to Miley’s evolving view on love, where age is merely a number, and connection, understanding, and mutual growth take center stage.