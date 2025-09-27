Meryl Streep Surprises at Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep was in her element as she filmed ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ at the dazzling Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. The Oscar-winning actress, donning a stunning ensemble, once again channeled her character Miranda Priestly, capturing the spirit of high fashion and drama that defined the original film.

A Fashion Moment

Maintaining an air of frosty elegance, Meryl Streep attended the Dolce & Gabbana show in a striking vinyl trench coat from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Complete with a shimmering lamé animalier shirt and tailored slim-fit trousers, her outfit epitomized the fashion-forward essence of her character. Streep’s front-row presence, alongside her co-stars Stanley Tucci and Simone Ashley, added undeniable excitement to the event.

Star-Studded Company

Joining Streep were her fellow cast members, Stanley Tucci and Simone Ashley, both of whom will play pivotal roles in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2.’ Tucci, portraying the lovable character Nigel Kipling, wore a sophisticated deconstructed Galles wool suit styled with a chic black cotton shirt and a leopard-print chiffon foulard. Simone Ashley, meanwhile, introduced a hauntingly beautiful tulle corset embellished with satin details.

Behind the Scenes at Dolce & Gabbana

Streep’s attendance at the show took on additional significance as the Dolce & Gabbana team confirmed that the event would be featured in the upcoming sequel. The show was filled with an assortment of designs that showcased “spring florals” and “cerulean adjacent blue” hues, delighting spectators, while Streep captivated the camera.

One charming highlight occurred when Streep interacted with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who is widely believed to have inspired her character, Miranda Priestly. Caught on video, Streep could be heard playfully remarking, “This is my first fashion show,” evoking a spirited response from Wintour.

Personal Touches and Recent Events

Streep’s presence at the festivity comes on the heels of her decision to forgo attending her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez’s wedding this weekend. Gomez is set to marry Benny Blanco, with fellow co-stars like Paul Rudd and Steve Martin in attendance. This intricate dynamic of personal and professional lives adds further intrigue to Streep’s current endeavors.

As filming for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ continues, the fashion and film worlds are abuzz with expectations surrounding the sequel. Meryl Streep’s captivating presence at the Dolce & Gabbana show certainly delivers both style and substance, setting the stage for another unforgettable chapter in the realm of high fashion.