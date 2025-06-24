Simone Ashley Shines at F1 London Premiere Despite Role Change

Simone Ashley may have faced a setback with her role reduction in the much-anticipated F1 film, but her appearance at the movie’s European premiere proved she remains a star. The spotlight was firmly on the actress as she turned heads on the red carpet in London, showcasing her style and grace despite her diminished role.

Red Carpet Allure

Simone Ashley’s look captivated everyone at the F1 premiere. Although her storyline was minimized, leaving her with a non-speaking part, she made a memorable entrance on June 23 in a striking Balmain FW25 gold gown. The dress featured exquisite peplum details at the waist and a fitted pencil skirt, all adorned with a crocodile-patterned embossing, ensuring all eyes were on her.

A Common Industry Practice

This appearance comes shortly after F1 director Joseph Kosinski addressed the film’s editing choices, which included reducing Simone Ashley’s role. “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use,” he explained to People on June 16, noting the practice is not unusual and often results in storyline cuts, although it did spark some fan backlash.

Star-Studded Cast

The F1 film boasts an impressive cast featuring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon. Despite the changes in Simone Ashley’s role, the movie continues to generate buzz, partly due to its talented ensemble. While her part may have been curtailed, her presence at the premiere reinforces her position in the industry.

Even with a smaller role, Simone Ashley remains a formidable presence, both on the screen and the red carpet. Her appearance at the F1 London premiere illustrates that her star power is undiminished.