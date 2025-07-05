Mel B Weds Rory McPhee in Iconic St. Paul’s Ceremony

Melanie “Mel B” Brown, famously known as Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, has tied the knot with Rory McPhee in a memorable ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. This high-profile wedding marks a new chapter for the couple, who have been together for six years. The event, filled with elegance and star-studded attendees, captured the essence of their love story and delighted fans worldwide.

The Ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral

The iconic setting of St. Paul’s Cathedral added a touch of grandeur to the nuptials, as Mel B and Rory McPhee exchanged vows in The Crypt. On July 5, Mel shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram of the couple standing outside the historic church, captioned simply with the date “05.07.25.” The choice of venue complemented the romantic atmosphere, making it a day to remember for those in attendance and fans alike.

Elegant Bridal Fashion

Mel B dazzled in an ivory custom gown by Josephine Scott, radiating elegance as she walked down the aisle. Later, she changed into a dress by designer Justin Alexander for the reception. In a heartfelt revelation earlier this year on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” Mel shared that her former bandmate Victoria Beckham had designed another of her dresses, saying, “Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress. It’s such a beautiful honor to get.”

A Star-Studded Celebration

The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities and close friends. Notable figures like Emma Bunton, Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe, and Katherine Ryan were among the guests who joined in the festivities. Their presence added to the glamorous and joyful atmosphere, celebrating Mel B’s new journey with Rory McPhee.

Mel B and Rory McPhee’s wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral is a testament to their enduring love and commitment. The ceremony, rich in style and celebrity presence, will certainly be remembered as one of the standout moments in the world of entertainment.