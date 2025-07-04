Lana Del Rey and Addison Rae Perform ‘Diet Pepsi’ Duet in London

Lana Del Rey and Addison Rae delivered an unforgettable performance in London, captivating fans with their duet of “Diet Pepsi.” This unexpected collaboration marked a highlight of Del Rey’s tour at Wembley Stadium, drawing attention from music lovers worldwide.

The Surprise Collaboration

During the opening night of her U.K. and Ireland stadium tour, Lana Del Rey surprised her audience by inviting Addison Rae to join her on stage. Together, they delivered a nostalgic rendition of Rae’s “Diet Pepsi,” a track that marks her first official release with Columbia Records. The chemistry between the two artists was palpable, adding a unique flair to the concert. Rae’s vibrant presence complemented Del Rey’s signature style, creating a memorable moment for fans.

Expanding the Setlist

In addition to their duet of “Diet Pepsi,” the pair performed “57.5,” an unreleased song that Del Rey had previously introduced at the Stagecoach festival. This collaboration wasn’t a one-time event, as Rae is slated to reappear with Del Rey during the second night at London’s Wembley Stadium. Anticipation builds as fans eagerly await more surprises from this dynamic duo.

Pioneering Performances on Tour

Del Rey’s tour has featured a range of talented artists, including Trio London Grammar and Banks. London Grammar helped kick off the tour in Cardiff, while Banks shared the stage with Del Rey in cities like Glasgow, Liverpool, and Dublin. These collaborations added rich diversity to the performances, keeping audiences engaged and excited throughout the tour.

Album Anticipation and Tour Expansion

The tour was initially linked to Del Rey’s album tentatively titled “Lasso,” later renamed “The Right Person Will Stay.” Despite delays, Del Rey is continuously engaging fans with new music, including her debut at the 2025 Stagecoach festival and the release of songs like “Henry, Come On” and “Bluebird” from her upcoming tenth album.

Meanwhile, Addison Rae is gearing up for her own headline tour. Announced in June, the Addison tour will travel across North America, Europe, and Australia, with Rae’s first headlining show kicking off in Dublin on August 26. Her collaboration with Del Rey is a promising start to what is expected to be an exciting musical journey.