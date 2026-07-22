Meghan Markle’s Emmy Nomination Sparks Unexpected Netflix Backlash

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan” received a daytime Emmy nomination. What began as positive recognition for the Duchess of Sussex has met strong public backlash, with thousands of readers saying the cooking series does not deserve the nod. The program was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category.

Netflix has released two seasons of “With Love, Meghan,” along with a festive special episode in 2025. The series proved divisive with viewers, earning both fans and critics.

Ratings for the show fell short of expectations, and Netflix currently has no plans for a third season. Given that context, the Emmy nomination took many by surprise.

In response to the public reaction, the Daily Express ran a reader poll to ask whether Markle’s Netflix show merited an Emmy. The poll ran from 4:20 pm GMT on July 15, until 7 am GMT on July 20.

Readers Slam Emmy Nomination For Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show

Meghan Markle receives Emmy nomination for Netflix show (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

The poll returned a clear verdict: 4,039 readers voted “no,” indicating they did not believe the cooking show deserved an award. Just 72 readers said the show merited an Emmy, while 45 answered “don’t know.”

For Markle, the response will be a reminder that public opinion can be sharply divided; her prospects for a daytime Emmy will become clearer at the ceremony on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Strong Competition In The Emmy Awards

“With Love, Meghan” faces stiff competition in its category. Other nominees include Hallmark’s “The Motherhood,” NBC’s “George to the Rescue,” “A Different Breed,” and “The Wizard of Paws.”

When the nomination was announced, Markle acknowledged the team behind the series on Instagram, writing, “A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”

Reader responses to the Daily Express poll were blunt. Comments included, “It’s one big con trick to shore up her mediocre show she’s so fake it’s embarrassing, the only award she needs is wooden spoon.”

Another reader suggested, “Any willing participant must pay a small entry fee (less than $500) to become a contestant for the Daytime Emmy award. Allegedly, you cannot buy the award but who knows…”

Others questioned the integrity of the nomination: “For that show even to be nominated for an Emmy makes me wonder if the whole process is a fix, or scam.”

Some comments also targeted Markle personally. One reader wrote, “Of course in her mind and only in her mind, she is a great star, she has an amazing personality and above all else she is equal to Princess Diana as some mythical figure.”

Another critic added, “Meghan was stiff, awkward and totally out of her element. Her show was cancelled. Why an Emmy? Because Hollywood can and has been bought. Yet another award for the Sussexes which they don’t deserve and didn’t earn.”

Separately, the outcome for the international recognition will be announced at the 2026 International Emmy Awards on November 23, 2026, in New York City.

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