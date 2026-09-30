Meghan Markle's Private Phone Number Exposed in Chat Controversy





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are grappling with yet another security issue following the revelation that Meghan’s personal phone number was leaked in a WhatsApp group intended for parents of students at their children’s school. This incident was reported by The Sun on September 15.

The privacy breach comes on the heels of the couple withdrawing their children, Archie and Lilibet, from their new school just two days into the term. They cited security concerns exacerbated by significant traffic issues around the school.

Getty Meghan and Harry visit Australia in 2026.

The leak reportedly occurred shortly after Meghan joined a WhatsApp chat with other mothers in Archie’s class. Thanksing those parents for their warmth in welcoming her to the group, Meghan’s message was subsequently captured in a screenshot and circulated widely online. The specifics of whether this chat was linked to the school from which Archie was withdrawn or the new institution he will attend have not been clarified.

Additionally, the same report provided insight into the issues prompting the couple’s decision to withdraw their children from school. It was revealed that their security convoy faced an extended journey of approximately one hour instead of the anticipated 35 minutes due to heavy morning traffic and a specific traffic bottleneck. Whether this duration described the entire round trip or just the outbound leg remains uncertain.

A source mentioned the risks associated with traffic congestion for high-profile individuals, stating, “You can’t have a situation where the fifth, sixth and seventh in line to the throne are trapped in a car.”

Since renouncing their duties as working senior royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry’s security arrangements have become increasingly complex, particularly after their taxpayer-funded armed police protection was rescinded.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Says the Company Still Has a Relationship With Meghan After Lifestyle Show Wrapped

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” concluded in August 2025 after two seasons on Netflix. Despite her absence from new Netflix projects since then, Bela Bajaria, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, has reassured that the company maintains a relationship with Meghan. During a presentation of Netflix’s upcoming lineup, she emphasized, “I would say don’t believe whatever you read. Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking. But here’s the thing: We still have a relationship with them, we have movies in development with them, we have an amazing doc with them, they have things in development on the TV and film side.”

Bajaria further elaborated that there were no sensationalized reasons behind the non-renewal of Meghan’s series, pointing out that “deals come and go all the time.”

Meghan & Harry Hope to Have Their U.K. Police Protection Restored