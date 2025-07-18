Meghan Markle’s Netflix Viewing Figures Reveal a Stunning Surprise

Meghan Markle‘s Netflix Numbers Are Finally Out

Netflix has unveiled the viewing statistics for Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” and the figures shed light on the show’s performance during its initial months. This data, part of the streaming service’s recent Engagement Report for the first half of 2025, clearly illustrates where the Duchess of Sussex’s project stands among Netflix’s popular offerings.

Performance Details of “With Love, Meghan”

Since its premiere on March 4, “With Love, Meghan” has ranked at 383 on Netflix’s list, attracting 5.3 million views. The series features Markle inviting friends over to share her insights on cooking, entertaining, and lifestyle, all set against the backdrop of her Montecito home, where she resides with Prince Harry and their children.

The show not only highlights Markle’s hobbies through intimate gatherings but also includes appearances from celebrities like Mindy Kaling. As both the host and executive producer, the Duchess has crafted content that resonates with her passions for hospitality, culinary arts, and design.

Initial Success and Viewer Response

In its debut week, “With Love, Meghan” displayed notable momentum among audiences. By March 12, the series had climbed to tenth place in Netflix’s global Top 10 Shows Overview, amassing 2.6 million views and a striking 12.6 million hours watched during its first week.

The show’s popularity varied by region, receiving a particularly warm welcome in key markets. It claimed the seventh spot on the UK top shows chart and tenth in the United States, indicating its appeal in both Markle’s adopted home and her country of origin.

This series marks the fifth installment from the multiyear production agreement that Prince Harry and Meghan signed with Netflix in 2020, estimated to be worth $100 million. Their collaboration has produced a diverse array of content types, from documentaries to lifestyle shows, reflecting their varied interests and expertise.

For context, the couple’s earlier project, “Polo,” released in December 2024, only achieved 500,000 views and placed at 3,436 on the ranking. This stark difference emphasizes how lifestyle programming centered around Markle’s personal brand resonated more effectively with audiences compared to sport-related content.

Exciting Future for “With Love, Meghan”

Fans of the series can anticipate more episodes, as Netflix has already filmed a second season, set to premiere this fall. Michael Steed will return as director, and Chrissy Teigen has been announced as the first confirmed guest star for the upcoming season.

Markle has expressed enthusiasm about the project, emphasizing her joy in sharing her interests. “When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful,” she shared in a recent interview with People.

She further stated, “As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling.”

In addition to her Netflix endeavors, Markle has been developing her lifestyle brand, “As Ever,” launched earlier this year. The brand has seen phenomenal success, with product launches consistently selling out in mere hours, including a recent restock that vanished within just four hours, despite increased inventory.