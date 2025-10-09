Megan Moroney’s ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Inspires New Live Album

Megan Moroney’s star power continues to rise as her acclaimed ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour now boasts an exciting addition: a live album capturing the essence of her performances. This release not only immortalizes the magic of her 2025 North American tour but also allows fans to relive their favorite moments. With her powerful vocals and touching lyrics, Moroney continues to establish herself as a leading figure in country music.

A Memorable Journey

Megan Moroney reflected on her experiences with heartfelt gratitude. “This tour is permanently burned into my brain & has given me some of the happiest times of my life,” she expressed. The ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour, now available as a live album, allows her dedicated fans—affectionately known as emo cowgirls and cowboys—to carry these memories in their pockets. Released on her 28th birthday, the album encapsulates every moment from her sold-out performances.

A Celebration of Hits

The live album features Moroney’s greatest hits, including fan favorites like “Indifferent” and “Am I Okay?” alongside “Tennessee Orange” and “I’m Not Pretty” from her ‘Lucky’ album. At her audience’s behest, she added “Wonder” to the setlist and included “6 Months Later,” a track that extends beyond the ‘Am I Okay?’ journey.

Testaments from the Stage

Recorded in various cities such as Charleston, Boston, and Charlotte, the album captures unique moments, including Moroney’s heartfelt speech before “Girl in the Mirror” and the special crowning of a young fan during “Miss Universe.” Each performance is a snapshot of her emotional connection with her audience.

Rising Stardom

Moroney’s year has been transformative, with potential for a Best New Artist nomination at the 2026 Grammy Awards, as predicted by Rolling Stone. Recently, she collaborated with Tate McRae in Nashville for “6 Months Later” and performed a stripped-down version of “Beautiful Things” with Ed Sheeran. Her commitment to her art shines through: “We wrote the crap out of these songs,” she shared. Each performance reaffirms her dedication and passion, setting the stage for continued success.