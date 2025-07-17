Riize Reveals North American Tour Stops and Ticket Info

K-Pop enthusiasts are in for a treat as Riize, one of the most dynamic boy groups in the industry, has announced the venues and ticketing details for the North American leg of their “Riizing Loud” tour. With performances slated across major cities, this tour is poised to be a spectacular experience for both the group and their devoted fanbase. Fans can look forward to exciting shows packed with energy and charisma as Riize steps onto the North American stage.

Tour Kickoff and Venues

Riize’s first solo tour, “Riizing Loud,” will grace eight cities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Starting on October 30 in Rosemont, Illinois, the group will bring their electrifying performance to venues like The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Their final stop in the U.S. will be at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles before heading south to perform in Mexico City at the Velódromo Olímpico.

A Special Connection with Fans

In an exclusive statement, Riize expressed their enthusiasm about the North American tour: “We’re excited to connect and get closer with Briize from even more places.” The tour promises to feature performances of songs from their full-length album, “Odyssey,” marking the first time these tracks will be presented live in the United States. This tour offers a unique chance for fans to witness a full showcase of Riize’s artistry outside Asia.

Preparations and Excitement

Riize revealed they are boosting their performance lineup compared to previous events. “Since this is our first solo concert, the number of songs we’ll perform on stage has increased,” they noted, highlighting their efforts to maintain energy levels and engage with audiences in different languages. Their dedication is sure to ensure a memorable experience that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Ticketing Details

The “Riizing Loud” tour, produced by SM Entertainment and promoted by AEG Presents, has set a structured ticketing process. Early fan presale registration on Weverse begins on July 17. Fans can then access a presale on August 6, followed by a local and AEG presale on August 7. The general public sale is scheduled to start on August 8 at 4 p.m. local time, giving fans ample opportunity to secure their tickets.

Mark your calendars for these exciting dates and prepare to be part of the electrifying “Riizing Loud” experience. Riize is ready to bring their captivating performances and connect with their North American audience in a tour that promises to be unforgettable.