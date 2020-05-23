Megan Fox showed up in Machine Gun Kelly’s balmy brand-new video, and in a behind the scenes clip, the model tears an item of tape off his bareback. Megan Fox forgot about Brian Austin Green and was filmed with her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Amid reports that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dating, the 30-year-old rap artist intensified to the report mill when he uploaded a behind the curtain clip from his brand-new video. MGK — birthed Colson Baker — took to Instagram on May 21 to share a BTS take a look at the production of “Bloody Valentine,” in which he and the 34-year-old Transformers celebrity got up-close and personal. It merely comes days after Megan confirmed she had separated from her other half Brian Austin Green, 46. “Hey, Megan, could you rip the one on this one?”, a nude MGK asks Megan while being in a sauna.

The model, using only a towel after that strolls right into the framework. She starts scamming the large item of tape that was stuck to his upper back before he recoiled suffering. “Oh my God, just go, finish the f***ing job!” he shouted. In the video, Megan gets up along with MGK in his bed, before their on-screen love transforms heartbreaking – and deadly. Megan tapes MGK’s mouth closed and continues to torment him – albeit in an attractive method. They come this close to kissing before the video clip finishes in a deadly surge of pink electricity.

Talk of a possible love in between both began on May 16 after MGK and Megan were discovered getting food and coffee with each other (days after Megan was seen without her wedding ring.) Shortly afterward, Brian uploaded a puzzling message regarding exactly how “eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long.” As followers guessed the standing of Megan and Brian’s marital relationship, he placed all that speak to hinge on his podcast…With Brian Austin Green. After ten years of the marriage relationship and three children with each other – Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7 – he confirmed that they were calling it quits.

Brian, throughout the podcast, claimed that Megan and Kelly were “just friends,” and they had met while on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I don’t desire individuals to believe that [they] are bad guys, or I was a target at all with anyone of this — since I wasn’t. This isn’t something brand-new for us. This is something brand-new for individuals to experience and become aware of in journalism… yet it’s not brand-new for us…”