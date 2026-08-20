Media Neglects HIV Stories: Most Americans Unaware

A recent report by GLAAD reveals a significant gap in the representation of people living with HIV in media. According to the organization’s sixth annual State of HIV Stigma report, a staggering 72% of Americans report that they have not encountered stories featuring individuals living with HIV over the past year. This number reflects an increase from 66% in 2024.

Declining Visibility in Media

The report highlights that 70% of Americans have not seen any portrayals of people living with HIV in television or film, a rise from 65% in the prior year and 61% in 2023. GLAAD’s analysis of its Where We Are on TV data indicates that only one LGBTQ character living with HIV appeared during the 2024–2025 television season, and that character will not be returning.

Further investigation into film representation found that out of 225 major studio films scrutinized from 10 leading distributors, only one movie, “Fairyland,” depicted a character with HIV, and this characterization was set in the early days of the epidemic. GLAAD criticized this narrow portrayal, stating that it fails to represent the contemporary realities of living with HIV as a treatable and preventable condition.

Insufficient Coverage Across Platforms

The report also noted a severe lack of coverage in podcasts, with just 0.09% of episodes mentioning HIV in the past year. Additionally, only 15% of Americans reported seeing stories about people living with HIV on social media.

The Importance of Representation

“When the public sees people living with HIV lead long and successful lives, it helps inspire comfort with HIV testing and treatment,” the report elaborates. GLAAD’s president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, emphasized the necessity for accurate information and authentic narratives, noting that “this report should be a call to action for media, public health leaders, policymakers, and advocates” to align the conversation about HIV with scientific advancements.

The Context of HIV in America

According to HIV.gov, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are currently living with HIV, with 13% unaware of their status. This underscores the ongoing need for rigorous testing and public education aimed at dismantling stigma associated with the disease. The report found that 79% of Americans recognize that individuals with HIV face stigma and discrimination, while 77% acknowledge that such stigma can deter people from getting tested.

Misinformation and Misunderstanding

GLAAD’s findings indicate a concerning level of misunderstanding about HIV treatment, with 44% of Americans unaware that when the virus is undetectable, it is not sexually transmittable—a fact often summarized as Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U).

Conclusion