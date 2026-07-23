Matt Rife Launches Four-Night Comedy Cruise for 2027

Matt Rife is heading to sea with a new comedy getaway.

The superstar comedian has announced Suite Rife On Deck, a four-night comedy cruise featuring a lineup of his stand-up pals. The voyage will sail from Miami to Grand Turk from Feb. 10-14, 2027, aboard MSC Poesia.

Comedy, music and onboard activities

The cruise already has performances lined up from Craig Robinson, Nate Jackson, Lukas Zelnick, Erik Griffin, Finesse Mitchell, Shapel Lacey, Ian Edwards, April Macie, Paul Elia, Martin Amini, David Lucas, Jackson McQueen, Clayton Thomas, Janet McNamara, Erica Rhodes, Cam Bertrand, Matt Lopes and Doug Key. In addition to the comedy sets, the trip will feature live music from Blake Whiten and DJ sets from Cosmo Baker, DJ Rock and DJ Spider.

“All right guys, I have been thinking about this for a very long time and it’s finally coming to life,” Rife said in a new video posted Tuesday on Instagram. He promised great comedians, great musicians, great people — only. “Only cool people, only good vibes.”

Rife also promised “infinite activities on this boat,” including a “welcome roast toast,” a swimsuit competition with prizes, a talent show with prizes, movie nights, an all-star comedians basketball game and more. Registration is now open with packages set to go on sale Tuesday, July 28. The first 500 cabins booked will include an onboard meet and greet and photo opportunity with Rife. The full schedule will be announced soon.

Partnership and upcoming projects

The voyage is being mounted in partnership with experiential events and hospitality company 100x Hospitality, with travel and production services provided by Cloud 9 Adventures. “Suite Rife On Deck is about creating an experience that goes far beyond a comedy show, giving fans the opportunity to spend four unforgettable days immersed in Matt’s world. We’re excited to partner with Matt and Cloud 9 Adventures to bring people together through comedy, connection, and a truly unique vacation experience,” said 100x Hospitality CEO Dan Berkowitz.

Up next, Rife will star opposite Owen Wilson in the R-rated comedy, Rolling Loud, which hits theaters on Oct. 2. He will also costar with Julia Garner in Netflix’s limited series, The Altruists, which is based on the collapse of the FTX crypto currency exchange.