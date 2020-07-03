Matt LeBlanc Discloses the Weirdest Thing During the “Friends” Craze

Matt LeBlanc is assessing one odd minute that struck to him throughout his years starring on Friends in the ’90s.

During a pre-taped look on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the star, 52, disclosed he came across some “weird” intrusions of personal privacy.

“I remember one time, it was during the week, I had been flipping channels and watching the news and for some reason, they had a split-screen on the TV, six quadrants,” he started to inform host Kelly Clarkson.

“Each was a live shot of each one of our houses, like a helicopter shot,” he clarified. “I was watching it and there was no information or news, it was just showing houses.”

However, the 52-year-old shared there was a silver lining to seeing his home from afar. “I remember looking closely at my house and thinking ‘F— I need a new roof,’ ” he giggled. “So the helicopter flies away and I get the ladder and I go up there.”

While Friends was a significant hit in the ’90s, LeBlanc shared, “it feels somehow just as relevant as it did back then.”

“It felt really huge, but the way things are now with social media and streaming, the ability to binge-watch something,” he stated is what made a large distinction in the program’s prevalent target market.

“It’s funny because we’re all so much older now. You look on TV and you think ‘Look you’re so young!’ And you come back and you’re like ‘Jesus,’ ” he included.

The celebrity additionally dished on information regarding the extremely anticipated Friends get-together special at HBO Max.

“It’s not a scripted thing, it’s not like an episode,” he clarified. “It’s more of the six of us together talking about the good old days.”

He amusingly included,, “Like we got the band back together without the instruments.”

Production for the get-together special has actually been held off up until a minimum of May because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hollywood Reporter reported…