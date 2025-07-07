Matt Cameron Departs Pearl Jam After 27-Year Tenure

In a surprising announcement that has resonated deeply within the rock music community, Matt Cameron, the esteemed drummer of Pearl Jam, has officially decided to part ways with the band. His departure marks the end of a remarkable 27-year journey. This change has sparked discussion among fans and musicians alike, spotlighting Cameron’s enduring influence in the world of rock music.

Matt Cameron’s Farewell Message

The news was shared via social media, where both Matt Cameron and Pearl Jam expressed their sentiments. “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron revealed. His message expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his bandmates, Jeff, Ed, Mike, and Stone, along with acknowledgment for the friendships, artistry, and challenges that defined his tenure. “I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey,” he added, leaving fans with anticipation of what’s next in his career.

A Legacy with Soundgarden and Pearl Jam

Before his time with Pearl Jam, Cameron was a key figure in the iconic grunge band Soundgarden from 1986 until their initial breakup in 1997. He reunited with them from 2010 until 2017, reinforcing his pivotal role in their success. Joining Pearl Jam in 1998, he contributed as the drummer on all albums since “Binaural” in 2000. His legacy is cemented further by his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with both bands.

Pearl Jam’s Tribute to Their Drummer

Pearl Jam issued a statement highlighting Cameron’s impact on their music. “Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” the band noted. They commended his role in elevating live performances and studio recordings over the years. His absence marks the closure of a significant chapter for the group, yet they assured fans of their enduring friendship and admiration. The band has not yet disclosed plans for a successor.

The departure of Matt Cameron from Pearl Jam is significant, marking the end of an era for both the drummer and the band. As both parties embark on new paths, Cameron’s influence on rock music remains indelible, leaving fans reflecting on countless memorable moments he contributed to over the years.