Master Real Savings on October Prime Day Events

As the calendar flips to October, savvy shoppers gear up for another round of enticing online discounts during Amazon‘s October Prime Day, also known as Big Deal Days. This event is an opportunity for consumers to capitalize on significant savings, but navigating the plethora of options can be daunting. Knowing how to actually save money during October Prime Day is key to maximizing the benefits of this shopping bonanza. Here’s how you can make the most of these deals efficiently.

Purchasing products through links on our site might earn Rolling Stone an affiliate commission.

Feeling a bit of déjà vu? It’s not just you. Prime Day has indeed already had its run, but Amazon isn’t stopping there. This October, they’re back with another shopping event, aptly dubbed Big Deal Days—though many simply refer to it as October Prime Day.

Amazon’s extensive marketplace can be overwhelming, often hiding traps that can lead to overspending. From misleading deals to inflated discounts, it’s easy to end up spending on items you don’t need. So, we’ve crafted this guide to help you shop more intelligently and truly save money during October Prime Day.

When Is October Prime Day?

Amazon’s Big Deal Days unfolds from October 7-8, beginning at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on October 7. Notably, many top deals emerge before the event officially kicks off, making it an ideal time to snap up early offers on holiday decorations and gifts.

Get a Free Membership

If you aren’t a Prime member, consider a 30-day free trial to leverage the event’s exclusive deals. Remember, while many promotions require Prime membership, there are also deals that don’t. You can cancel before the trial period ends if you choose it’s not for you.

Compare Retailers

Amazon sometimes doesn’t offer the lowest prices, and alternatives often provide comparable deals on identical products. Other retailers, like Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target, host overlapping sales events, sometimes with better selections in certain categories, such as apparel.

Check the Seller

When shopping on Amazon, it’s crucial to verify the seller’s credibility. Not all products are sold directly by Amazon; many are offered by third-party vendors. By clicking on the seller’s name beneath the “add to cart” button, you can review their ratings and ensure you’re buying from a reputable source. Direct Amazon sales often feature the best October Prime Day deals.

Track Prices

Utilizing a price history tracker can be immensely helpful. Amazon may occasionally elevate a list price to make discounts look more impressive. Tools such as Keepa offer a browser extension that records the historical pricing of items on Amazon.

Additionally, CamelCamelCamel provides an extension called The Camelizer, revealing an item’s past prices. For those targeting a particular product, CamelCamelCamel’s price-drop tool can alert you via email when your tracked item reduces in price.

While tools like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel focus on Amazon, Google Chrome’s price tracking tool can watch discounts across multiple retailers by simply bookmarking your desired product.

If you’re looking for expert recommendations on top purchases, check out our curated list of discounts or browse our comprehensive guide to the best Prime Day deals.

