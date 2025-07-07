Mark Ruffalo Criticizes Joe Rogan’s Delayed Reaction to ICE Raids

In a growing clash of celebrity opinions over immigration policies, Mark Ruffalo has taken a firm stance against Joe Rogan, criticizing his belated response to ICE immigration raids. The actor has been vocal about his disapproval of Rogan’s delayed critique, adding to the ongoing discourse surrounding the impact of these raids. The debate highlights a broader conversation on political responsibility and the consequences of past endorsements.

### Ruffalo’s Direct Critique

Mark Ruffalo publicly criticized Joe Rogan, a well-known podcaster and supporter of Donald Trump, accusing him of being tardy in denouncing the ICE immigration raids. “Dear @joerogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the play book all along. You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point,” Ruffalo expressed on Threads. The actor had campaigned prominently for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign, emphasizing his alignment with Democratic values.

Ruffalo underscored that Rogan should have been aware of Trump’s immigration stance, especially when backing his 2024 reelection. This criticism followed a July 2 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” where Rogan condemned the ICE operations targeting undocumented workers.

### Rogan’s Reaction to ICE Raids

In the podcast episode, Joe Rogan voiced his disapproval of ICE’s methodology. “It’s insane. We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers — not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers, showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?” he stated during his discussion with Replit CEO Amjad Masad.

Rogan’s remarks came amidst ongoing crackdowns under Trump’s second administration, which have fueled protests and further polarized opinions. The raids have particularly targeted workplaces with undocumented migrants, escalating tensions and drawing public outcry.

### Legal and Political Ramifications

As the immigration raids continue, they have sparked notable protests, including those in Los Angeles. Opponents argue these actions constitute unlawful ICE activities, calling for accountability and reform. The controversy intensified when Trump deployed National Guard troops over the objection of California Governor Gavin Newsom, leading to a legal clash. Recently, an appeals court ruled in Trump’s favor, allowing him to maintain control over the deployed troops, further complicating the political landscape.

Mark Ruffalo’s criticism of Joe Rogan adds another dimension to the ongoing debate over immigration policy and the responsibility of influencers in shaping public dialogue. As these discussions unfold, they reflect deeper societal divides and the crucial role of public figures in influencing political discourse.