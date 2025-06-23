Why Mark Cuban Declined Kamala Harris’ 2024 VP Offer

In a surprising revelation, Mark Cuban has shed light on why he declined an offer to be considered as Kamala Harris’ running mate in her 2024 presidential campaign. The billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star recently opened up about the decision on The Bulwark podcast, where he explained his reasoning and provided insights into his political perspectives. His decision and insights offer a fresh angle on the dynamics of the 2024 election.

Mark Cuban’s Reluctance to Be Number Two

During an appearance on The Bulwark podcast, Cuban discussed the rumors about being asked to submit VP vetting papers for Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign. Host Tim Miller mentioned that Cuban had refused, citing the lengthy list of tasks as a potential reason. Cuban confirmed this, adding another layer to his decision.

“The second part of that, my response was I’m not very good as the number two person,” Cuban stated. “The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, you know, the president, ‘No, that’s a dumb idea.’ And I’m not real good at shaking hands and kissing babies.” His candid acknowledgment reveals a man more comfortable in a direct leadership role, highlighting why serving as vice president might not align with his strengths.

Contrasting Personalities and Potential Outcomes

Cuban’s remarks touched on the differences between himself and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ ultimate VP choice. He suggested his presence might have led to a different campaign dynamic. “Obviously it would have been different. My personality is completely different than Tim’s,” he explained. Despite admitting the uniqueness he could have brought, Cuban humorously noted that his straightforward style might not have meshed well, saying, “She would have fired me that same day.”

Reflections on the Election Results

Despite declining the opportunity to be Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024, Cuban had high hopes for her campaign’s success. Ultimately, Donald Trump won the election, marking a return to the White House. Reflecting on the outcome, Miller posited whether Cuban’s involvement might have altered the results, especially given Trump’s controversial second term, marred by criticism on issues like immigration and international affairs. Cuban responded, “True, but I really thought she [Harris] was going to win.”