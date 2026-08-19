Marcus Anthony Thomas Assembles Cast for Gripping Thriller 'Cast Me!'

Marcus Anthony Thomas, an alumnus of the directing mentorship program for “House of the Dragon,” has embarked on an exciting new project as he begins filming his directorial feature debut.

A Rising Star Takes Center Stage

Currently in production in London, the psychological thriller “Cast Me!” features IIniki Mariano, a promising talent, in her debut feature role. The supporting cast includes notable actors such as Samuel Adewunmi from “The Last Tree,” Stella Gonet of “Spencer,” Dean-Charles Chapman from “1917” and “Game of Thrones,” along with Clare Holman, known for her work in “Inspector Morse” and “Lewis.” The film is produced by Jordi Morera under the banner of 2020Films.

Plot Overview

Written and directed by Thomas, “Cast Me!” delves into the life of Aanya, a young actress who believes she has landed her dream role after auditioning for a famed actor-turned-director. However, when the studio unexpectedly flips the script on casting decisions, Aanya’s quest for clarity spirals into a dark obsession, blurring the lines between ambition, performance, and reality.

Mentorship Experience

Thomas’s journey to this moment includes participation in Warner Bros. Discovery’s 16-month directing mentorship program, during which he gained invaluable experience shadowing directors on HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” including the renowned showrunner Miguel Sapochnik. This project marks a pivotal transition for Thomas, who previously amassed a portfolio of acclaimed short films showcased at BAFTA and Oscar-qualifying festivals around the globe.

Reflection on Artistic Journey

Expressing gratitude for his experiences, Thomas stated, “I’m exceptionally grateful to have had the opportunities to witness the process of so many directors working at the highest possible level and to marry that observation with my own exploration of who I am as a storyteller. It really feels like the perfect time to be directing my debut feature.”

Thematic Exploration

“Cast Me!” investigates the psychological toll of chasing dreams in modern society—a theme that resonates universally. Thomas added, “So much so, that we have managed to attract an exceptional cast and crew who all really believe in this story. The energy on set is exciting, and I can’t wait for an audience to experience the end result!”

A Milestone for 2020Films

This production marks the first feature film from Morera’s 2020Films to enter production. Jordi Morera has an impressive track record, having produced over 30 short films in both fiction and animation, including the BAFTA-winning animation “Do Not Feed the Pigeons” in 2022.

Collaborative Vision

Morera reflected on his partnership with Thomas, stating, “Marcus and I have been making films together since 2019, and I’ve seen first-hand the distinctive voice and ambition he brings to his work. Given how challenging the landscape for independent filmmaking has become, we made the decision to take the leap and find a way to get ‘Cast Me!’ made. It feels like the natural next step in that journey and is an important milestone for 2020Films as the first feature from our slate to enter production. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building together, and of the incredible team we have both in front of and behind the camera.”

A Talented Creative Team

Behind the camera, Thomas has assembled an impressive creative team, including co-production designers Freddie Burrows (“The Thursday Murder Club,” “The Crown,” “Crime 101”) and Eve Finnie; cinematographer Adam Singodia; casting director Xanthe Spencer-Davidson (“Steal,” “Dragonfly”); and a host of other talented professionals including production manager Ewelina Dziedzic, costume designer Haden Holme, and composer Oliver Wegmüller, among others.

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