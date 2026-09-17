Macklemore Challenges Robert Kraft for $1 Million Peace Donation

In a recent turn of events, rapper Macklemore has committed to donating $1 million of his net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to organizations dedicated to aiding the Palestinian people. This announcement comes amidst controversy surrounding his removal from the tour, which some attribute to his outspoken pro-Palestine stance.

Macklemore’s $1 Million Donation

Macklemore took to Instagram to express his intentions, stating, “With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom.” He invited fellow billionaire Robert Kraft to match his donation, emphasizing, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting.” He concluded, “It is about Palestinians’ rights to freedom, dignity, and safety in their own homeland.”

Robert Kraft’s Response

Shortly after Macklemore’s announcement, Kraft publicly responded via a statement on X, agreeing to match Macklemore’s donation with a commitment of $2 million. “I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting,” Kraft stated, underlining his long-term dedication to building bridges between diverse communities. He also revealed that Ed Sheeran had called him earlier that day, encouraging him to support Macklemore’s cause.

Controversy Surrounding Macklemore’s Removal

The controversy deepened earlier in the week when it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Macklemore had been dropped as an opener for Sheeran’s tour. Tour promoters claimed that some upcoming venues threatened to withdraw if Macklemore remained on the lineup. In response to this, Macklemore alleged that Kraft had rallied other stadium owners, forcing an ultimatum that led to his removal.

Kraft’s Justification

In defense of his actions, Kraft previously stated, “Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech.” He cited Macklemore’s public statements and materials shared during performances as harmful to the Jewish community.

Reactions from Other Artists

Amid the fallout, several artists, including Finneas, Danish pop band Lukas Graham, and Irish singer Aaron Rowe, have chosen to withdraw from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Sheeran himself distanced from the decision, clarifying, “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine.”