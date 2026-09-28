Luke Bryan Delivers an Epic Performance of 'Signs' on Fallon

Country music sensation Luke Bryan graced The Tonight Show stage with a lively performance of his new song, “Signs.” Accompanied by his band, he delivered an engaging version of the track, which shares its name with his latest album released on September 18.

During his appearance, Bryan sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss the new album, which comprises 12 tracks produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens. He highlighted the singer’s previous radio hit, “Country and She Knows It,” and shared that he had released “Signs” back in August.

In celebration of the album’s launch, Bryan took part in a memorable evening at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena alongside several country stars, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood. “It was an amazing night,” Bryan shared. “Chris Stapleton actually wrote one of my songs, ‘Drink a Beer,’ which is one of my most emotional songs. This was before Chris became the Chris Stapleton we know today, and he performed it with me at the CMA Awards. He is the background singer on the record, so we finally got to share a real intimate moment together.”

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Reflecting on Stapleton’s presence, he said, “I have him as my No. 1 on Mount Rushmore, by the way. He’s my favorite singer. He really stares at you while he’s singing with you because he’s watching your lips. And then, as he’s watching your lips, it’s very intimidating. And then the whole I’m kind of falling in love.”