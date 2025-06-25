Los Dareyes de la Sierra’s Historic ‘Redención’ U.S. Tour Kicks Off

Exciting news for fans of música mexicana: Los Dareyes de la Sierra have announced their first-ever U.S. tour in support of their album Redención. This highly anticipated 20-city tour promises to bring the vibrant sounds of the Sierra to audiences across the United States, with performances that highlight the band’s cultural heritage and musical legacy.
Tour Launch and Schedule
Fronted by José Darey Castro, Los Dareyes de la Sierra will launch their U.S. tour on August 1 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. This extensive tour will include stops in key cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Sacramento, and Berkeley, culminating in a final performance in Portland on September 21. Each venue will offer fans a unique opportunity to experience the band’s dynamic live performances.
Celebrating Cultura and Legacy
According to a press release, the tour is set to be “a celebration of culture, legacy, and the enduring spirit of música de la sierra.” Fans can expect special guests to join Los Dareyes de la Sierra on stage each night, adding to the excitement and cultural richness of the performances. Tickets for the Redención tour are set to go on sale on June 27 at 12 p.m. local time, with VIP packages available that include meet-and-greet opportunities with the band.
Redención: A Musical Collaboration
The tour celebrates the deluxe edition of Los Dareyes de la Sierra’s collaborative album, Redención, released earlier this year. The album features standout tracks like “Vita Fer” featuring Tito Double P, “Supreme” alongside Peso Pluma, “Boneless” with Netón Vega, and “Polvo de Hadas” with Luis R Conriquez, showcasing the band’s diverse range and collaborative spirit.
Redención Tour Dates
Aug. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
Aug. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Aug. 3 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Aug. 14 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts
Aug. 16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Aug. 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Aug. 21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Aug. 23 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
Aug. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Aug. 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Aug. 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sept. 4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 5 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept. 6 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Sept. 7 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Sept. 13 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Sept. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Sept. 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
The Redención tour is not just a series of concerts but a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry that Los Dareyes de la Sierra embodies. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking tour, as the band shares their powerful music across the U.S. this summer.