Los Dareyes de la Sierra’s Historic ‘Redención’ U.S. Tour Kicks Off

Exciting news for fans of música mexicana: Los Dareyes de la Sierra have announced their first-ever U.S. tour in support of their album Redención. This highly anticipated 20-city tour promises to bring the vibrant sounds of the Sierra to audiences across the United States, with performances that highlight the band’s cultural heritage and musical legacy.

Tour Launch and Schedule

Fronted by José Darey Castro, Los Dareyes de la Sierra will launch their U.S. tour on August 1 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. This extensive tour will include stops in key cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Sacramento, and Berkeley, culminating in a final performance in Portland on September 21. Each venue will offer fans a unique opportunity to experience the band’s dynamic live performances.

Celebrating Cultura and Legacy

According to a press release, the tour is set to be “a celebration of culture, legacy, and the enduring spirit of música de la sierra.” Fans can expect special guests to join Los Dareyes de la Sierra on stage each night, adding to the excitement and cultural richness of the performances. Tickets for the Redención tour are set to go on sale on June 27 at 12 p.m. local time, with VIP packages available that include meet-and-greet opportunities with the band.

Redención: A Musical Collaboration

The tour celebrates the deluxe edition of Los Dareyes de la Sierra’s collaborative album, Redención, released earlier this year. The album features standout tracks like “Vita Fer” featuring Tito Double P, “Supreme” alongside Peso Pluma, “Boneless” with Netón Vega, and “Polvo de Hadas” with Luis R Conriquez, showcasing the band’s diverse range and collaborative spirit.

Redención Tour Dates

Aug. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

Aug. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Aug. 3 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug. 14 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts

Aug. 16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Aug. 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug. 21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Aug. 23 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

Aug. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Aug. 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Aug. 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sept. 4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 5 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept. 6 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Sept. 7 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Sept. 13 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Sept. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sept. 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

The Redención tour is not just a series of concerts but a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry that Los Dareyes de la Sierra embodies. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking tour, as the band shares their powerful music across the U.S. this summer.