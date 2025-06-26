Locarno Honors Milena Canonero with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Locarno Film Festival is set to honor the legendary Italian costume designer Milena Canonero with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Known for her groundbreaking work in films like “Barry Lyndon” and “The Phoenician Scheme,” Canonero has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. This celebration recognizes her remarkable contributions to film costume design, an art that has helped define the visual language of countless iconic movies.

Celebrating a Cinematic Visionary

The renowned Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, a beacon for international indie cinema, is bestowing its prestigious Vision Award Ticinomoda on Canonero. The festival will also showcase her latest project with Francis Ford Coppola, “Megalopolis.” This accolade highlights Canonero’s career, which began with her debut as a costume designer on Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” in 1971.

Iconic Collaborations and Designs

Milena Canonero is celebrated for her visionary approach to costume design, heavily influencing films by Stanley Kubrick, Wes Anderson, and the Coppola family, among others. The festival statement pays tribute to her ability to shape our collective imagination through cinematic attire. Her work spans a yve-style.com of films, from the Jazz Age attire in “The Cotton Club” to the ornate costumes of “Marie Antoinette.”

Award-Winning Legacy

Canonero’s impressive career has garnered her four Academy Awards for Best Costume Design. Her contributions to “Barry Lyndon,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Marie Antoinette,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” are celebrated milestones. Her recent collaboration on “The Phoenician Scheme” with Wes Anderson further cements her status as a pivotal figure in the world of film.

A Lasting Impact

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, describes Canonero as “a giant of the cinema and art of our times.” He likens her to a Renaissance artist, noting her ability to blend craftsmanship with the magic of cinema. Through her work, Canonero has opened vast new areas for creative expression.

The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 6-16, honoring Milena Canonero’s enduring influence on the cinematic arts.