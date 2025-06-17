BIGHIT MUSIC Sets August Debut for Exciting New Boy Group

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group is reportedly set to debut in August, creating a wave of excitement among fans and K-pop enthusiasts. This anticipated launch marks a significant event for the agency, renowned for producing chart-topping acts like BTS and TXT. As preparations advance, the industry watches closely for more details surrounding this promising new ensemble.

Confirmed Details Surrounding the Debut

On June 17, JTBC unveiled that BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group is in its final stages, with a debut planned for August. This milestone initiates a new chapter for the agency, which has not introduced a boy group since TXT’s successful entrance into the music scene in 2019. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await official confirmations and insights into what the debut will entail.

Agency’s Comments on the Upcoming Group

In a brief statement addressing the juggernaut of speculation, BIGHIT MUSIC noted, “BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group is currently preparing with the aim of debuting in the third quarter of this year. Details regarding the exact debut date will be announced officially at a later time.” This official statement hints at the professional standard BIGHIT MUSIC maintains, ensuring fans will be well-informed as the launch date approaches.

A New Era of Talent

According to HYBE’s Q1 2025 earnings report, the new boy group is framed as a “next-generation creator crew.” This indicates that the members will actively engage not only in their musical output but also in choreography and video content creation, promising a unique touch to their performances. This innovative approach may set the group apart in an already competitive industry.

Looking Ahead

As BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group nears its debut, the K-pop community is abuzz with speculation and excitement. With only a couple of months remaining, anticipation is sure to grow, keeping fans eager for updates. Stay tuned for more details surrounding this highly anticipated event!

Source (1) (2)