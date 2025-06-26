Liver King Released: Promises Unyielding Stream of Videos

Brian “The Liver King” Johnson has recently been released from jail in Austin, stirring attention once again with his relentless determination to challenge Joe Rogan. As he shares new videos, Johnson makes it clear that his plans are far from being abandoned, declaring that “the videos will never stop.” This article delves into his new claims and ongoing feud with the famed podcaster.

The Liver King’s Latest Antics

Johnson, known for his eccentric online persona, was arrested after making a terroristic threat, allegedly intending to confront Joe Rogan. His bizarre videos, aired over two days, hinted at a physical altercation with the comedian podcaster.

In a new video, Johnson avoids mentioning Rogan directly but refers to his Comedy Mothership club, making it clear who he’s targeting. Using playful synonyms like “somebody whose name rhymes with Rogan,” he continues to imply a future confrontation, steadfastly insisting that “the videos will never stop.”

Legal Troubles and Public Challenges

Johnson, adorned with an ankle monitor, claims a restraining order prevents him from approaching within 200 yards of Rogan. His videos, characterized by their rambling nature, suggest the threat charge was reduced. He cryptically comments, “Inside that box, it’s actually a present for you and your Mothership colleagues.”

The controversial influencer asserts that no laws will be broken, affirming his commitment to maintaining his video campaign without legal repercussions. Additionally, Johnson is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, ordered to continue monthly.

A Tumultuous Relationship with Rogan

Johnson, known as an advocate for a primal lifestyle, including raw organ consumption and supplements, has a fraught history with Rogan. After mocking him on his podcast, Rogan exposed Johnson’s steroid use, which Johnson initially denied. The revelation unfolded when leaked emails disclosed his substantial expenditure on performance-enhancing substances. According to Rogan, Johnson had sought a platform on The Joe Rogan Experience, which was declined due to his deceptive practices.

This clash has been chronicled in Netflix’s documentary, Untold: The Liver King, exploring Johnson’s rise and subsequent fall, with Johnson attributing part of his downfall to Rogan’s influence.

Despite his legal and public challenges, The Liver King seems unfazed, doubling down on his efforts and signaling that “the videos will never stop.” His resolve continues to capture the curiosity and reaction of audiences worldwide.