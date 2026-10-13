Live-Action Moana Already Scheduled for Disney+ Premiere

Fans of Disney can look forward to the arrival of the live-action remake of “Moana,” which will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting October 21.

New Talent Takes the Lead

In this latest adaptation, Catherine Laga’aia makes her film debut as the iconic Moana. The narrative follows her courageous journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti and aid her community in overcoming challenges. Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui, the larger-than-life demigod, accompanying Moana on her thrilling maritime quest.

A Stellar Cast

The live-action “Moana” features a talented supporting cast, including Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Jemaine Clement as the glittering Tamatoa, the king crab. The beloved characters of Moana’s pet pig Pua, the bewildered rooster Heihei, the Kakamora, and the fierce Te Kā also return, adding depth and charm to the story.

Critical Reception

Critics have begun to weigh in on the film’s merits. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman remarked, “’Moana‘ is a Disney live-action remake that escapes the Disney live-action remake blues — in fact, it soars above them. It’s the best of these movies I’ve seen… And it’s a rather odd bar, since this is an entire genre in which the definition of the genre is that it’s completely and totally unnecessary. These movies add nothing (except to Disney’s revenues).”

However, he acknowledged a new benchmark for remakes, stating, “But in the case of ‘Moana,’ for maybe the first time, if you told me that a child who’d never seen the animated version was going to see the remake, I’d say, ‘All good.’ Because the new ‘Moana’ truly delivers ‘Moana’: the beauty, the comic personality, the fairy-tale enchantment.”

Production Details

Directed by Thomas Kail, the film’s screenplay is crafted by Jared Bush and Dana Ledooux Miller, complementing the enchanting score by Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

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