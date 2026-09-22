Lionel Richie Faces Health Crisis: Heart Procedure Required

Emilia Clarke, known for her iconic role in *Game of Thrones*, has faced significant health challenges that have tested her resilience and strength. In a candid 2019 essay for *The New Yorker* titled “A Battle for My Life,” Clarke details her harrowing experience with a brain aneurysm and its aftermath.

A Sudden Crisis

During a workout at the gym, Clarke experienced an intense headache that quickly escalated. “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she wrote. As the pain intensified to “shooting, stabbing, constricting pain,” she sensed the severity of her condition. Following a rushed hospital visit for a brain scan, the diagnosis came swiftly: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening stroke caused by bleeding in the space surrounding the brain. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she noted, acknowledging the critical nature of her situation.

Emergency Surgery and Recovery

Clarke underwent immediate surgery to seal the aneurysm, describing the pain as “unbearable.” As she began her recovery, she grappled with aphasia, finding herself “muttering nonsense.” Fortunately, just a week later, the aphasia subsided, and she was discharged a month after her initial hospital admission, marking a hopeful turn in her journey.

Recurring Challenges

In 2013, during a routine brain scan, Clarke received alarming news: the growth on her brain had doubled in size, necessitating another surgical intervention. She recounted the intense pain during recovery, stating, “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain.” The initial procedure had failed, leading to a massive bleed. Doctors were clear about the urgency of another operation, which required accessing her brain through her skull. Despite the precarious circumstance, Clarke showcased remarkable courage and determination.

A Triumphant Comeback