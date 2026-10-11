Lindsey Buckingham Joins Sombr for Emotional 'Go Your Own Way' Performance

During an electrifying concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sombr surprised fans by welcoming the legendary Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac to the stage. The moment was a significant highlight of Sombr’s performance, marked by Buckingham leading the duo through a soulful rendition of the classic Fleetwood Mac hit, “Go Your Own Way.”

“I’d like to welcome to the stage someone I look up to so much,” Sombr enthused as he introduced Buckingham. “This man’s music is one of my biggest influences. I grew up on this guy, I think we all grew up on this guy, everyone… He’s just been a great mentor, a great person. Please, give it up for the fucking legend, Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac.”

Special Guest Appearances

But Lindsey Buckingham was not the only notable figure to join Sombr on stage that night. Earlier in the concert, Jesse Rutherford from The Neighbourhood thrilled the crowd by performing his hit song “Sweater Weather.” Sombr set the stage for Rutherford’s appearance, exclaiming, “I’m gonna bring somebody very special out on this stage, and you better fucking bring it.”

On the Road Until 2027