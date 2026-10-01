Lindsay Clancy's Not Guilty Plea Rejected by Judge After Mistrial

Lindsay Clancy‘s legal journey has taken another turn as a judge in Massachusetts has denied her lawyers’ request to declare her not guilty following a mistrial in her highly publicized case. Clancy, a 36-year-old mother, faced accusations of murdering her three children in January 2023. The jury in Plymouth could not reach a unanimous verdict, leading to the mistrial.

A Judge’s Ruling

Judge William Sullivan ruled that there was sufficient evidence for a rational juror to find Clancy guilty of triple murder. His decision followed a hearing where her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, argued that the prosecution’s case was based on “speculation” and questioned the validity of the evidence presented, including blood splatter analysis.

Details of the Case

Reddington emphasized that there was a lack of direct evidence connecting Clancy to the alleged murders of her children—Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months. He raised doubts about the blood splatter evidence and highlighted that Clancy had never explicitly admitted to committing the acts in question. “Where is the evidence that she did this?” he asked during the proceedings.

Prosecution’s Response

In contrast, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham defended the prosecution’s case, arguing there was corroborative DNA evidence found on exercise bands that were supposedly used to strangle the children. Buckingham asserted that Clancy was the only adult present with the children at the time of the alleged incidents. She further stated, “The entire record is voluminous as to the information supporting the fact that she did this,” referencing comments Clancy made to a hospital chaplain about hallucinations compelling her actions.

Future Proceedings

Judge Sullivan has scheduled a hearing for November 2 to explore the possibility of a retrial. The agenda will also cover Clancy’s defense motions, including one aimed at dismissing the case to avoid double jeopardy and another to question a juror who did not agree with the verdict.