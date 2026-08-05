Lessons from the Blacklist: Confronting Our Historical Intolerance

In the upcoming Locarno Film Festival, audiences will have the opportunity to delve into one of Hollywood‘s most troubling chapters through a retrospective titled Red & Black: Hollywood Left and the Blacklist. Curated by Ehsan Khoshbakht, the program will showcase the works of influential directors, writers, and actors including John Garfield, Joseph Losey, Dalton Trumbo, Dorothy Parker, Richard Wright, and Charles Chaplin. Khoshbakht spoke with Variety about the motivations behind this poignant exploration of the blacklist era.

Inspiration Behind the Retrospective

Khoshbakht reflects on the perplexing choices made by prominent figures in Hollywood, such as screenwriter Alvah Bessie, who chose to fight for the Republicans during the Spanish Civil War instead of living a more comfortable life. He is also intrigued by why successful filmmakers like Joseph Losey and Cy Endfield left their families behind to work abroad, often under pseudonyms. This quest to understand their inner convictions, notably their refusal to name names, served as the initial impetus for this retrospective.

Contemporary Resonances

Khoshbakht emphasizes that his program speaks to the current climate of intolerance and hysteria in the arts. He clarifies that this is not a partisan undertaking but rather a cautionary tale about the manipulation of media. Films like “Salt of the Earth,” which faced production challenges due to the deportation of its Mexican actress, exhibit the damaging effects of the blacklist. Khoshbakht shares that the repercussions included serious health issues, family separations, and even suicides, making it a cultural plague.

His discussion touches on a striking irony: even after 80 years, echoes of such oppression remain prevalent in contemporary discourse as exemplified by recent events involving Dr. Fauci. “Is it ever going to stop?” Khoshbakht asks, observing that many films in the program parallel the excesses of today’s political landscape—a painful coincidence rather than an explicit selection criterion.

The Impact of Exile on Filmmakers

The forced exile of many filmmakers led to adaptations in their artistic processes. They were compelled to navigate unfamiliar filmmaking environments that differed dramatically from Hollywood’s streamlined style. Khoshbakht notes how this adversity birthed a unique interplay of European aesthetics and American dynamism, citing Losey’s “Stranger on the Prowl” as a prime example of this blend.

Highlight Films in the Retrospective

Khoshbakht expresses excitement for several films featured in the retrospective. Noteworthy is the rarely screened “Mission to Moscow,” which presents a pro-Soviet narrative portraying Stalin favorably. Another significant film is “España otra vez,” notable for being the first Spanish film under Franco that tackled the Spanish Civil War from the Republicans’ perspective, written by and starring Alvah Bessie.

He also highlights “The Intimate Stranger” by Joseph Losey, a film that has rarely been shown due to its self-reflective commentary on the blacklist. Khoshbakht is eager to witness the film’s introduction by Losey’s son, Gavrik, and emphasizes that nearly thirty 35mm prints of various films in the program offer a unique opportunity for audiences.

A Unique Festival Experience

Khoshbakht appreciates the Locarno Film Festival’s commitment to classic cinema, noting that while other festivals often overlook such films, Locarno provides a prominent platform for them at the esteemed GranRex theater. He acknowledges the support of partners like UCLA Film & TV Archive, Cinémathèque suisse, and the BFI, which has been crucial for the success of the retrospective.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.