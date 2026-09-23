Legendary Hollywood Publicist Dick Guttman Passes Away at 93

Dick Guttman, a celebrated Hollywood publicist and screenwriter who represented icons such as Barbra Streisand, Clint Eastwood, and Jay Leno, passed away on September 19 in Los Altos, California, at the age of 93.

A Legacy of Star Power

With a career spanning several decades, Guttman’s influence reached far beyond the office walls of Rogers & Cowan, where he began his career, and his own firms Guttman and Pam and Guttman Associates. He successfully managed the publicity for an impressive roster of talent, including Paul Newman, Audrey Hepburn, Natalie Wood, Gene Hackman, Warren Beatty, Elizabeth Taylor, William Shatner, and many others.

Early Years and Rise in Hollywood

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Guttman relocated to Los Angeles with his family after World War II. His fascination with show business began early; he frequently rode L.A. streetcars to collect used scripts and autographs from soundstage doors of popular radio dramas. As a journalist while still attending Fairfax High School, he covered high school sports for the Los Angeles Examiner, laying the groundwork for his future in entertainment.

While studying at UCLA, he began working part-time for Rogers & Cowan and eventually took on the role of unit publicist in Europe. It was during this time that he worked on films like “Paris Holiday” and “The Key,” and met his wife Gisela while publicizing Billy Wilder’s “Love in the Afternoon.” They married in 1956.

Innovations in Publicity

Returning to Los Angeles, Guttman spent over a decade at Rogers & Cowan, a period marked by significant changes in Hollywood as actors began to navigate careers without studio contracts. Guttman’s deep understanding of publicity and his ability to connect with the press made him a trusted partner for many actors seeking to build their careers.

In 1971, he partnered with Jerry Pam to create Guttman & Pam, which quickly established itself as a leading agency in Hollywood. In the early 1990s, he launched Guttman Associates, representing a diverse array of stars and promoting iconic films such as “Unforgiven,” “Dirty Harry,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” and “Shakespeare in Love.”

Broadening Horizons

Guttman’s talents extended beyond the silver screen; he also represented notable figures such as author Sidney Sheldon and astronaut Buzz Aldrin. His work with companies including Lucasfilm and Sanrio’s introduction of Hello Kitty showcased his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on his career, Guttman once remarked, “I’ve done the rough math, and my guess is probably 700 clients, and about 200 legends. I have been very blessed.”

A Creative Visionary

In addition to his accomplishments in publicity, Guttman was also a screenwriter, contributing to seven films, including 1963’s “Back Door to Hell” featuring Jack Nicholson, as well as collaborating on TV movies such as “Passion Flower” and “Ivory Hunters” with director Joseph Sargent. His 2015 autobiography, “Starflacker,” is filled with anecdotes from his extensive career, capturing the essence of Hollywood’s golden era.

Lasting Impact

After living in Malibu for over 50 years, Guttman and Gisela moved to Los Altos last year. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gisela; his daughters Danielle Guttman Klein and Monika Guttman Robertson; granddaughters Alyssa Brucculeri and Claire Robertson; great-granddaughter Aria Brucculeri; and sister Joan Ostrow.