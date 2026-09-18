Barbra Streisand Decries Trump’s Reckless Ego and Threats

Barbra Streisand recently voiced her criticism of President Donald Trump’s controversial management of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Her remarks follow a striking image of Trump captured by photojournalists aboard Air Force One, where he was seen reviewing a poster board that appeared to bear the words “Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED.”

Streisand’s Statement on the Kennedy Center

In a statement released on her official website on Thursday, the EGOT winner reflected on her experience as one of the 31st annual class of Kennedy Center Honorees in 2008. She expressed that this honor transcended mere recognition of her career, embodying a belief in the significance of art in democratic life. Streisand stated, “That is why what is happening to the Kennedy Center is so galling and painful to witness.”

Legal Battles and Presidential Discontent

Her comments came against the backdrop of a district judge’s directive for the Kennedy Center to give at least 30 days’ notice prior to implementing any significant renovations or changes, which may include demolition. This ruling follows a legal struggle where Trump has attempted to affix his name to the building, facing opposition from artists and the public alike. Trump’s efforts have already been thwarted twice by court rulings.

During a press interaction on Wednesday, Trump ominously hinted that the arts institution might be “ripped down” if his name was not displayed on its exterior.

A Struggle Over Legacy

Streisand elaborated on the contentious history, noting that when Trump sought to add his name next to that of late President Kennedy on the entrance of the Kennedy Center, it was met with backlash. She highlighted a key ruling that established the Kennedy Center’s name could not be altered without congressional approval, resulting in the removal of Trump’s name from the façade. “Yet the fight continued,” she stated, recounting how Trump had a tarp placed over the façade to cover the absence of his name, with further attempts to reestablish his name later blocked by federal authority.

Reflections on the Arts and Democracy

Streisand emphasized the absurdity of the situation, remarking, “You can easily imagine my indignation at seeing this revered institution become the subject of such a bitter struggle over one man’s name and unchecked ego.” She shared a poignant reflection on what President Kennedy might have envisioned for the Center—a dynamic place where artists could provoke, inspire, and unify audiences through the arts.