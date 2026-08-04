Legacy of Walt Disney: Visionaries Shaping Future Magic

Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks has built an impressive legacy of revealing the intricate workings behind Disney‘s enchantment. Her previous documentaries, including “The Pixar Story,” “Disneyland Handcrafted,” and “The Imagineering Story,” have offered invaluable insights into the creative processes shaping Disney parks worldwide.

Unveiling “Disney Worldbuilders”

Iwerks’ latest endeavor, “Disney Worldbuilders,” is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 20. The documentary features prominent figures such as Bob Iger, James Cameron, Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, Jennifer Lee, Pete Docter, Dave Filoni, Jared Bush, and Josh D’Amaro. Their narration encapsulates the behind-the-scenes moments that brought universes like “Avatar,” “Star Wars,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, “Frozen,” and “Zootopia” to life as immersive attractions in Disney parks. Leslie Iwerks and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

MIKE TAING



A Family Legacy

Disney is deeply rooted in Iwerks’ lineage. Her father, Donald Iwerks, dedicated over six decades to projects for The Walt Disney Company and founded Iwerks Entertainment, where he pioneered innovations in projection technology and immersive storytelling. The legacy extends back to her grandfather, Ub Iwerks, who co-created Mickey Mouse alongside Walt Disney in 1928.

Continuing Walt’s Vision

Iwerks carries Walt Disney’s sentiment that “Disneyland will never be completed, as long as there is imagination left in the world” as a guiding principle in her storytelling. This quote inspired her to examine the new wave of imaginative thinkers who are the torchbearers of Walt’s vision. “They are the creators of these worlds that Walt started with,” she explains. “I wanted to explore what excites them about creating their stories and characters, and how that evolution is now manifested in the parks.”

Emotional Journeys

A touching segment in the documentary follows Jennifer Lee, the writer and co-director of “Frozen,” as she visits Disneyland Paris ahead of the opening of World of Frozen. Iwerks prompts these creators to share their cherished memories of the park. For Lee, Fantasyland was a cornerstone of her childhood. “She loved Cinderella and lived in that story as a kid, so to film her in Fantasyland as she reflects on her close bond with her sister—which inspired ‘Frozen’—was exhilarating,” recalls Iwerks.

The moment becomes even more poignant as Lee and her sister experience the “Frozen” ride together for the first time, witnessing how Elsa and Anna come to life. “It was special,” notes Iwerks, remarking on Lee’s emotional reaction to seeing her characters’ world transformed from mere words into an experiential reality. “That’s the essence of Walt Disney’s vision—creating characters that audiences can experience heartily in the park.”

Passion for Creation

The passion of creators is a vital theme in the documentary. “They are all Disney fans first and foremost,” Iwerks remarks, emphasizing their deep-rooted affection for the parks. This sentiment is especially palpable in James Cameron’s experiences, as he witnesses the world of Pandora from his “Avatar” films come to life. Iwerks observes, “It’s fun to see these grown men retain that childlike wonder. The magic of Disney hasn’t left them.”

Inspiring Future Generations