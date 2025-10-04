Kylie Jenner’s Bold Bra Top Makes Waves at Paris Fashion Week

In the glittering world of Paris Fashion Week 2025, Kylie Jenner once again cemented her status as a style icon, capturing attention with her daring bra top look. Known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, Kylie showcased a bold ensemble that highlighted her commitment to fitness and chic aesthetics. Her appearance in the French capital seamlessly blended luxury with edge, proving why she remains a fixture in the fashion world.

A Daring Look in Paris Kylie Jenner’s choice of a barely-there bra top epitomized her fearless approach to fashion. As she stepped out for dinner in Paris, the Khy founder flaunted her toned abs, drawing admiration and envy in equal measure. Her outfit, a striking creation from The Attico, combined a delicate blue bra top with a tight black-and-white checkered midi skirt, perfectly accessorized with an oversized black blazer.

Accessorizing the Ensemble The 28-year-old mother of two, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, completed her look with sophisticated cat-eye reading glasses and bold platform black heels. The ensemble was a testament to her unique ability to blend modern trends with classic elements, as she gracefully made her way from her hotel to the upscale restaurant Gia.

A Week of Fashion Statements Kylie Jenner’s bra top style wasn’t her only show-stopping moment during Paris Fashion Week 2025. Just a day earlier, she attended the Schiaparelli show dressed in a plunging silver gown, a look that set tongues wagging across the fashion industry. With supermodel sister Kendall Jenner commanding the runway, Kylie’s support from the front row further underscored the family’s dominance in the fashion scene.

In Paris, amidst the backdrop of one of the world’s most celebrated fashion events, Kylie Jenner’s bra top style firmly established her as a trendsetter who effortlessly fuses fitness and fashion. Her bold choices and undeniable flair remind us why her influence remains unchallenged and eagerly anticipated each fashion season.