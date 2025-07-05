Kun Unveils “Deadman” Single, Embarking on a Bold New Journey

Kun’s journey from a boy group sensation to a profound singer-songwriter is marked by his latest release, “Deadman,” a soulful track that unveils his evolving artistic voice. The 26-year-old, who first captivated audiences on China‘s Idol Producer, offers a fresh perspective with this single, creating a bridge between the vintage and modern sounds he adores. With “Deadman,” Kun sets the stage for what he describes as the beginning of a new chapter in his musical career.

From Creation to Release: The Story Behind “Deadman”

Kun’s passion for music is palpable as he delves into the creation of “Deadman.” The single, crafted last year, finally reached listeners after a year of anticipation. Kun reflects on the unexpected reactions he received, stating, “I think they’d [say], ‘Oh, I didn’t know Kun’s voice was like this now.’” The track marks a departure from his previous works, blending soulful influences with a nostalgic yet fresh vibe. “Deadman” stands out for its unique fusion, incorporating classic jazz, soul, and R&B elements that Kun has always admired.

A Cinematic Approach: Crafting the Music Video

The music video for “Deadman” is an ambitious project that showcases Kun’s creative involvement. Filmed in the scenic landscapes of Montenegro, Kun enthusiastically shares the challenges and excitement of the shoot. “It’s kind of like a movie shoot,” he says. The concept revolves around a character who faces constant turmoil, reflecting Kun’s intense creative vision. This dedication is evident in his storytelling, aiming to present the world with a tale of love and passion.

The Festival Experience: Head in the Clouds

Kun recently had the opportunity to present “Deadman” live at 88Rising’s Head in the Clouds festival. Although he didn’t perform a full set, the experience was thrilling for him. “I just really did something I haven’t done before,” he admits, describing the spontaneity and energy of the festival environment. This event marks an exciting moment in his career, as it brings his new music directly to audiences in the U.S.

Looking Forward: A New Chapter Begins

As Kun embarks on this fresh journey, he expresses his appreciation for platforms like Head in the Clouds, which support Asian artists. “It’s really just the beginning,” he remarks, hinting at more exciting projects to come. Despite being a private person, Kun is eager to share more of his music with the world, creating an authentic connection with his fans and preparing to take center stage in even larger arenas.