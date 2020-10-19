Kris Jenner’s Partner, Corey Wager, Called Kendall ‘a Rude Individual for many Years’

The drama between Kendall Jenner and Corey Wager, Kris Jenner’s guy, appears to be the most recent eruptive storyline on Keeping up with the Kardashians. On recently’s episode of KUWTK, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, and Wager all entered it throughout a household journey to Palm Springs. However, the stress in between Wager and Kendall appears just to have expanded from there.

On Thursday’s episode, Kendall called Wager to attempt to relieve the stress (he had remained in the automobile when she and Kylie combated):

“I’m not in your fight; that’s in between y’ all,” Corey stated. “You maintain organizing us up like it’s us versus you.”

“You remain in the fight, Corey. You’re one hundred percent in the fight,” Kendall responded. “You stated, ‘fuck you’ to my face. You can not also claim, ‘I’m sorry.'”

After that, Wager fired back: “You have been a discourteous individual for many years. You’re an asshole when you seem like it; you got irritated up for no reason. I will inform you of the reality regarding exactly how you are. You do not excuse absolutely nothing.”

” You do not know me,” Kendall responded. “Even if I do not kiss your butt does not suggest I’m an asshole. I do not fuck with you. The reality that I can not also get an apology.”

Points appear to have smoothed over in between both siblings, however. Kylie published a throwback picture of her and Kendall as young children on Halloween. “nearly that time,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGTRioOn-v6/

Ah, creepy season. It brings all of us with each other…