Kris Jenner Wants Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner to Get Married

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be on and off always, and it shows up things have got so out of control her mum is currently involving herself.

Kris Jenner is supposedly prompting Travis, 27, to suggest a marital relationship to the makeup magnate.

Despite Kylie’s nephew Mason unintentionally spouting out that they aren’t back with each other, it’s currently asserted that they’re presently show things a go for real this moment.

Kylie, 22, and Travis that share two-year-old little girl Stormi began dating following her split from Tyga in 2017 yet separated back in September.

And her momager, 64, does not desire the rap artist to mess her girl around this moment and is attempting to get him to make the supreme commitment.

A source informed us: “Kris does not desire anybody snagging her little girls around – she’s told Travis to place a ring on it and dedicate to a 2nd child.

“Kylie would certainly never takedown policies like that, yet she’s made clear concerning desiring an additional child and dedication from him.

“She admires Kim and her marital relationship and huge household with Kanye – it’s her desire – so Kris is ideal – he requires to dedicate!”

Kylie validated their split in October after weeks of rumors that they would split means.

She tweeted: “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

However, ever since there have been many rumors that they would certainly revive their love…