Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pleased with Her body’ as She Refutes Maternity Rumours Once Again

Kourtney Kardashian has closed down maternity rumors momentarily time in as many weeks as she proclaims that she is ‘pleased with her body.’

There has been conjecture that the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians was expecting her 4th youngster after followers asserted that her belly ‘bump’ was an additional child on the way.

The reality celebrity has spoken up in her most recent YouTube video clip to refute that she was including in her household and share some love for her body.

Speaking in the video clip that was published on Wednesday, Kourtney stated: “I commented back and stated, ‘This is the form of my body.’

“I got a couple of extra pounds over this quarantine time, and I enjoy my body, and I’m proud of my form, and I’m undoubtedly uploading it, and this is the form of my body.

I don’t believe I look expectant in any way.”

Kourtney remained to claim that she could not be better with the form that she remains in.

She included: “We’re all shaped differently, and that’s my body, and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

Trolls typically strike the Kardashians on social media, and Kourtney took place to discuss exactly how she manages the adverse remarks.

Kourtney proceeded: “Sometimes I can be extra ironical, however, I believe ‘kill them with kindness’ is my slogan and attempt not to allow those remarks influence you, and if they do and you understand that after that don’t check out remarks.

“I understand it’s much easier stated than done, however truly attempt to maintain the positivity for your psychological wellness.”

She included: “There’s a lot of positivity also, and I believe we often tend to concentrate on the adverse and I discover, for myself, that the adverse concerns stick out to me, where I simply wish to reply to those individuals often a lot more than the favorable ones, which isn’t constantly reasonable.”

Earlier in the month, Kourtney published a number of swimwear pictures on Instagram, and this motivated lots of followers to ask if she was expecting a baby.

Replying to discuss her blog post, Kourtney created: “This is me when I have a couple of added pounds on, and I, in fact, enjoy it.

I have actually delivered three remarkable times, and this is the form of my body…”

The Poosh creator shares boy Mason, 10, child Penelope, 7, and boy Reign, 5, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.